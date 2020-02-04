LS Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEG opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average of $60.03.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $96,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,839.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,325 shares of company stock valued at $253,979 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

