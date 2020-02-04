LS Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

PYPL opened at $116.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $89.71 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

