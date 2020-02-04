LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,642 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,208,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,210,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,247,974,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,583,501 shares of company stock valued at $197,239,290 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

Shares of LLY opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $143.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

