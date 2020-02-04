LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,887 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $145.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $985,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,204 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.52.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

