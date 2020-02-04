LS Investment Advisors LLC Takes $3.92 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $101.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.74. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.