LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $96.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s previous close.

LYB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $68.61 and a 1 year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,828,000 after buying an additional 128,853 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 733,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,653,000 after buying an additional 126,745 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 429,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,583,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,813,000 after buying an additional 62,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,699,000 after buying an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

