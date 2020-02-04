LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Cfra

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective lowered by Cfra from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a strong-buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LYB. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.42.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.98 and its 200-day moving average is $86.86.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.