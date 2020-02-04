M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. trimmed its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth about $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 231.2% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Acuity Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

AYI traded up $2.76 on Tuesday, hitting $121.65. 93,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,059. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $105.95 and a one year high of $147.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.