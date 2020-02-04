M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lessened its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 21,333.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 832,636 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter worth $85,921,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 187.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,433,000 after acquiring an additional 398,605 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 291.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,658,000 after acquiring an additional 279,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,358,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,521,000 after acquiring an additional 260,346 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTN shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.60.

Raytheon stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,417. The company has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $166.00 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

In other Raytheon news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

