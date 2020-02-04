Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MIC. TD Securities lifted their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC reaffirmed an average rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of MIC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.41. 704,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,645. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.39. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.40 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 8.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

