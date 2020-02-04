Magi 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (XMG)

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Magi has a total market capitalization of $210,860.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magi coin can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. In the last week, Magi has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Magi Profile

XMG is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 9,405,182 coins. The official website for Magi is coinmagi.org. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magi using one of the exchanges listed above.

