Maincoin Reaches One Day Volume of $5,438.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $748,617.00 and approximately $5,438.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, P2PB2B, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00037025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.28 or 0.05989244 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024219 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00129406 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00035674 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010884 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

MNC is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,080,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Sistemkoin, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

