Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.00

Shares of Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 4950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.

About Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC)

Management Consulting Group PLC provides professional services in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers management consultancy services to manufacturing, natural resources, building materials, consumer packaged goods, transportation, automotive, and heavy industries, as well as healthcare sectors.

