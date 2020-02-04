Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Receives $78.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.25.

MANT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Get Mantech International alerts:

MANT stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.61. The company had a trading volume of 135,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,472. Mantech International has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.62.

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $728,820.00. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Mantech International by 1,201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 94,529 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Mantech International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mantech International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mantech International in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Mantech International by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.