Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 61,713 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Marathon Petroleum worth $29,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Boston Partners raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,647 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,901 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,731.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 548,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after purchasing an additional 518,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,743,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.35. 304,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,959,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

