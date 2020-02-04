Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 726 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

TMO stock opened at $318.34 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.59 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The company has a market cap of $125.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

