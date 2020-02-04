Marino Stram & Associates LLC Grows Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.3% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $104.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $78.15 and a 52-week high of $104.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $101.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.85.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

