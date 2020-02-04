Marino Stram & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 0.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,457 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,510 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $215.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.47. The company has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.