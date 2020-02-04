Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 189 ($2.49) in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 225.07 ($2.96).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

MKS stock traded up GBX 3.45 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 181 ($2.38). The stock had a trading volume of 8,121,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 200.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 194.41. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 161.35 ($2.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 306.20 ($4.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.