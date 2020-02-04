Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $342,516.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock traded up $5.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.22. 611,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,321. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.31. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $114.43 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

