Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Mastercard has raised its dividend by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mastercard to earn $10.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.63. Mastercard has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $327.09. The company has a market cap of $318.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,036,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,213,567,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,366,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 328,601 shares of company stock worth $103,218,157. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

