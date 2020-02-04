Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $360.00 to $370.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mastercard traded as high as $330.34 and last traded at $330.17, with a volume of 897376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $324.52.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,036,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,902,100 shares in the company, valued at $30,213,567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,601 shares of company stock worth $103,218,157. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 957.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,230,000 after purchasing an additional 581,955 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,539,000 after purchasing an additional 465,173 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 232.7% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 363,205 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

