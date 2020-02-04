MASTERNET (MASH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $224.00

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. MASTERNET has a market capitalization of $8,604.00 and approximately $224.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASTERNET token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Over the last week, MASTERNET has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.36 or 0.02960823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00196460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029562 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00127238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MASTERNET

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MASTERNET’s official website is akasicglobal.io . MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH

Buying and Selling MASTERNET

MASTERNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASTERNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASTERNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

