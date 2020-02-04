Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTCH. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Get Match Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $80.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.21. Match Group has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.56.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 293.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.