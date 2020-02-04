Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CFR. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.88.

NYSE:CFR traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.65. 517,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.24.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,565 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $4,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

