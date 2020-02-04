Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Earns Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $226.82.

MCD traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,283,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,081. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.47. The company has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 18,254 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,288 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 103,152 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,384,000 after acquiring an additional 22,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

