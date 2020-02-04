McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Price Target Raised to $99.00

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) had its price objective boosted by Sidoti from $90.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

MGRC stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.60. 12,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,588. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $81.56.

In other news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $117,640.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $308,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,466,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,763 shares of company stock valued at $590,983. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1,847.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

