Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,200 Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 118.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 895.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 16.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DHC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 48,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,753. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $14.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

DHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

