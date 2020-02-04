Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 245,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after buying an additional 25,570 shares during the period.

KRE traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.84. The stock had a trading volume of 304,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,041. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.38. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

