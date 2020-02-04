Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,699 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 1.6% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $596,723,000 after acquiring an additional 599,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 2,287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $77,304,000 after acquiring an additional 508,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $63,764,000 after acquiring an additional 195,007 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.8% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 655,953 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $95,487,000 after purchasing an additional 138,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.68.

NYSE FDX traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.00. 97,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,333. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $199.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 700.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

