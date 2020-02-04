Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Has $46,000 Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,655,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,523,000 after acquiring an additional 384,196 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $1,115,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

IRM traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.03. 748,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,228. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Iron Mountain Inc has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $36.94.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

