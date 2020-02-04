Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 335 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Nucor by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,543. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average is $53.08. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Longbow Research raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

