MEG Energy (MEG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

MEG Energy (TSE: MEG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/31/2020 – MEG Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$6.00 to C$8.00.

1/17/2020 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$9.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$8.50.

1/7/2020 – MEG Energy was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$9.50 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – MEG Energy was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$9.50 price target on the stock.

12/24/2019 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from C$7.00 to C$8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

12/16/2019 – MEG Energy was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$6.50 price target on the stock.

12/9/2019 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$6.00 to C$7.00.

TSE:MEG traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.71. 2,030,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,093. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.99. MEG Energy Corp has a 12 month low of C$4.06 and a 12 month high of C$8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.88.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.