Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $704.18

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $704.18 and last traded at $703.59, with a volume of 18910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $677.98.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 price target (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $710.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $632.69 and its 200-day moving average is $589.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,718,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 102,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,584,000 after purchasing an additional 64,520 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercadolibre Company Profile (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

