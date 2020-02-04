Meristem Family Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco during the third quarter worth about $1,572,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 30.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 51.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 35,566 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.93. 148,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,417. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUN. ValuEngine upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

In related news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $172,243.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,095.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

