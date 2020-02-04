Meristem Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,829,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,602,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $2,897,390.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,100,496 shares of company stock valued at $29,095,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.