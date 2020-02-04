Meristem Family Wealth LLC Trims Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,970 shares during the period. Toro accounts for 0.9% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Toro during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth $133,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTC stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.88. 4,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.98. Toro Co has a twelve month low of $59.21 and a twelve month high of $84.26.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.03 million. Toro had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

