Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $203.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $174.00 to $203.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura set a $161.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.06.

MSFT traded up $4.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.38. 30,093,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,785,836. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $174.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,330.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average of $145.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $632,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,512,442 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

