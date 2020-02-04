Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

MBCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Middlefield Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Middlefield Banc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

MBCN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. 140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,186. The stock has a market cap of $158.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.58.

In other Middlefield Banc news, Director Robert W. Toth bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,610.00. 6.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 14,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middlefield Banc (MBCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.