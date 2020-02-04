Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Boenning Scattergood

Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

MSEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Middlesex Water presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $67.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.25.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the second quarter worth about $4,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Middlesex Water by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,030,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,412 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 23,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

