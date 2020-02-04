Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MUFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:MUFG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,755. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.61 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 12.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 552.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

