Mixin (XIN) Price Reaches $242.08 on Exchanges

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Mixin has a market capitalization of $114.52 million and $3.45 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can now be purchased for $242.08 or 0.02638694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. During the last week, Mixin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,066 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

