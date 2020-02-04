Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after buying an additional 58,674 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.25. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.02 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

