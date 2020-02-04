Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Bought by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries accounts for about 3.6% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $15,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,707,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 108,752 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 166.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after purchasing an additional 85,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,943,000 after purchasing an additional 82,737 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 26,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $4,002,663.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.93 and a 1 year high of $156.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.28.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

