Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) PT Lowered to $65.00

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) had its target price trimmed by Cfra from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Monro to $75.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Monro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of MNRO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.27. The stock had a trading volume of 429,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Monro has a 52-week low of $61.92 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average is $76.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $408,475.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Monro by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 5.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 1,348.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 357,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 332,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monro by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,119,000 after purchasing an additional 189,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Monro by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

