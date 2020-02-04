Morris Capital Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,934 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $66.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.81. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.60%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 94.48%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

