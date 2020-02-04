Morris Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,279 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for about 1.9% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average of $62.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $74.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at $33,478,561.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,411,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,464 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,432 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.