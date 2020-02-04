Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 178 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $1,980,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,989,314.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,363 shares of company stock valued at $27,815,318 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWKS. BidaskClub cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $115.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.02 and a 200-day moving average of $95.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

