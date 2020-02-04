Morris Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 2.6% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 2.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $153.23 on Tuesday. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $162.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total value of $2,366,665.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,598 shares of company stock valued at $27,083,603. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

