Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,040 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. KLA comprises about 1.2% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in KLA by 119.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 30.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $3.67 on Tuesday, reaching $177.09. 61,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,758. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.42 and a 200 day moving average of $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $515,180.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,419. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

